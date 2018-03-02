The Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise, Mr. Navin Nahata, has commended the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the major stakeholders in the development of the Lekki Port project, for their unwavering support so far on the project.

Nahata stated this in Lagos after his visits to these stakeholders, which include the Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Co-operatives, Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye, and the Managing Director of the NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman, in their offices.

He noted that the commencement of construction and the quick progress recorded so far could not have been possible without these stakeholders.

He also commended the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as well as other regulatory agencies for their commitment to making the port a reality. Furthermore, he expressed gratitude to the host communities for being peaceful and supportive.

Nahata assured all stakeholders, especially the shareholders, that Lekki Port and its strategic partners will work assiduously to deliver a world-class port that would make Nigeria the transhipment hub for West Africa.

Speaking on the pace of construction work, he expressed satisfaction with the level of work so far, and revealed that the first breakwater has reached an advance stage with over 235 Metres completed.

In her own reaction after the meeting, the Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Co-operatives, Oladunjoye assured the management of Lekki Port of the unwavering commitment of the Governor Akinwumi Ambode led administration towards the actualisation of the Lekki Port project.

In a similar vein, Bala-Usman, reaffirmed the support and partnership of the federal government to the project through the Ports Authority. She applauded the company for its excellent stakeholder engagement policy.