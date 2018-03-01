Twenty-nine ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive at Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos State from March 1 to March 24.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made this known in its publication, ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

According to the NPA, nine of the expected ships will sail in with petrol, while 20 are carrying buck wheat, salt, bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar and diesel.

The NPA said that the 20 ships would also sail in with empty containers, frozen fish, bulk gypsum, and some other goods.

It said that eight other ships had arrived at the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, containers and petrol.