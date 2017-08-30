The Federal Government on Tuesday said it would link Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto states by rail in its ongoing railway modernisation project.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

He said the government was committed to developing transportation policies that were capable of moving the sector forward, according to a statement issued by his ministry in Abuja.

The statement said Ameachi, who also visited the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, noted that both Tambuwal and the Sultan called on the Federal Government, to as a matter of urgency, link Sokoto State with the ongoing rail modernisation project.

It outlined those on the minister’s entourage as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Olugbenga Ashafa; the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari; the Managing Director, Nigerina Railway Corporation, Mr. Fidet Okhiria; and the Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dakuku Peterside.