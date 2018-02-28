The Federal government has reinstated its commitment to providing conducive business environment for investors in the Calabar Free Trade Zone (CFTZ) to encourage productivity.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Edet Akpan, gave the assurance in Calabar, Cross River state, after interacting with investors in the zone during his maiden visit.

Mr Akpan, who was inundated with series of challenges confronting investors, which included inadequate power, water supply and lack of patronage for projects manufactured locally in the zone, assured them of the commitment of the federal government to address the challenges facing the investors.

According to him, “this my first official visit to this Zone. I have to see things myself. Now I am here, I have seen the prospects and challenges. I assure you that this visit will bring some needed change.

“You know this is a country in a country with foreign investors doing business here. When I get back to Abuja, I am going to brief the honorable minister who is desirous of implementing the policies of the President.

“I am impressed with the cordial working existing among the staff in the zone and the investors. There signs of good things to come. The infrastructure around the zone will be addressed soon.”

Earlier, the head Calabar Free Trade Zone, Engr Godwin Ekpe, while briefing the permanent secretary had disclosed that the zone has licensed 77 companies out of which 42 are operational, carrying out different activities with an employment generation of over 11,000 skill and unskilled workers.

Ekpe identified over lapping functions of the Nigeria Customs Services in the Zone, which he said is interfering with the activities of investors in the zone.

He appealed to the Federal Government to rehabilitate the roads linking the zone and neigbouring states to enhance economic activities and easy evacuation of finished products from the zone.

The head of zone while giving a brief history of the zone said the CFTZ, which was established in 1992 was initially known as Calabar Export Processing Zone (CEPZ).

The Zone has a landmass of 152 hectares. The zone came into existence with he promulgation of the NEPZA Act of 1992.

“During this period, activities in the zone were mainly export oriented where over 75 percent of goods produced in the zone were destined for export

“However, with global trend and best practices, the scheme was modified and rebranded as CFTZ on November 21st 2001 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo,” Ekpe said.