The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), says 12 ships laden with various products, including petrol, are at the Lagos ports waiting to berth.

The NPA disclosed on Tuesday in its daily “Shipping Position” made available to newsmen in Lagos, that eight of the vessels was waiting to berth with petrol.

It said that another four other ships would berth with bulk fertiliser, and diesel.

The authority also said that 40 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods, were expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports between Feb. 27 and March 17.

“The expected ships are carrying buck wheat, containers, general cargoes, container, bulk sugar, bulk wheat, bulk gas, bulk salt, empty container, frozen fish, diesel and petrol,’’ it said.