A total of 12 ships laden with various products, including petrol, are at the Lagos ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

The NPA disclosed in its daily “Shipping Position”, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, that eight of the vessels were waiting to berth with petrol.

It said that another two ships each (4) would berth with bulk fertiliser and diesel.

It added that 41 others laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports between Feb. 23 and March 24.

“The expected ships are carrying buck wheat, containers, general cargoes, container, bulk sugar, chemical bag, bulk gas, bulk salt, empty container, frozen fish, diesel and petrol,’’ it said.