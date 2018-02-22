Nigerian Ambassador to The Gambia Professor Oluwasegun Ibidapo-Ope has commended Air Peace for its commitment to link Nigeria to the rest of Africa and the world.

Professor Ibidapo-Obe who gave the commendation on Monday, during the airline’s inaugural flights to The Gambia, Dakar, Senegal and Freetown, Sierra Leone, noted that the coming of Air Peace would strengthen bilateral relations and boost socio-economic activities of both countries.

The ambassador added that the country had a lot of potential that was waiting to be tapped by Nigerians, and expressed optimism that this would improve due to the connectivity being provided by Air Peace.

Also, Mr Lot Egopija, Minister in the Embassy of Nigeria, Dakar, said one of the main agenda of ECOWAS was to bridge the gap among its member states and Air Peace had taken the bull by its horns to put Nigeria first.

Egopija said: “So, Air Peace coming into Dakar is to create access to the people of both countries and also to further the ECOWAS agreement.

“Nigeria has Bi-lateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) with many nations and having a population of 180 million people, it is a good way of ensuring Nigerians have access to these people and also their businesses.

“Many people have preconceived notions about Nigeria and I hope that Air Peace will be able to allay their fears by connecting them to the country to see our vast potentialities” Egopija said.

Receiving the Air Peace delegation at the Freetown International Airport, Lungi, Mr. Balogun Koroma, minister of transportation, Sierra Leone equally commended the airline for extending operations to the country.

“We are looking for in-flight quality service, on-time service and adherence to our local content laws in terms of employing our people; and Air Peace has given us the assurance that they would adhere to that,” Koroma said.

At the Banjul International Airport, Mr. Abdoulie Colley, director of operations, Gambian Airport Authority, assured Air Peace of the needed support to ensure hitch free operations in the country.