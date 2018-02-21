The Federal Executive Council, FEC, has approved a memo presented by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for the construction of a rail line from Ibadan, Oyo State, to Kaduna.

Mr. Amaechi, who addressed State House correspondents after the meeting held inside the council chamber of the presidential villa, said the rail project “will cost $6.7 billion, with a completion period of three years.”

Also speaking, FCT minister, Mohammed Bello said FEC gave two approvals to the Federal Capital Territory.

The first, he said, is the award of supply of chemicals to FCT water companies at the cost of N273 million and the reconstruction of Bill Clinton Drive, Airport road, “which has started showing sign of failure after 20 years at the cost of N1.9 billion with seven months completion.”