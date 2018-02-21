No fewer than eight ships laden with various products including petrol are waiting to berth at Lagos ports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday.

The NPA disclosed this in its daily, “Shipping Position” , made available to newsmen in Lagos.

It said that four of the vessels were carrying petrol.

NPA said that another four ships would berth with bulk fertiliser and diesel.

It added that 34 other ships, laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods, were expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports between Feb. 21 and March 2.

“The expected ships are carrying buck wheat, containers, general cargoes, bulk sugar, chemical bag, empty container, frozen fish, diesel and petrol,” it said.