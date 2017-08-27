The Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has assured the people of the state that the current administration in the state will complete the construction of the MKO Abiola International Airport located at Ido Osun in Egbedore Local Government Area.

Oyetola said this in Osogbo on Friday when officials of the Turkish company which has taken over the construction of the project visited the Governor’s Office.

The chief of staff said Governor Rauf Aregbesola was determined to complete the airport because of the immense economic benefit it would give the state.

He stated that the airport would boost the social and economic growth of not only Osun State but the entire South western states because of the strategic location of Osun which shared boundaries with Oyo, Ekiti, Kwara and Ondo states.

According to Oyetola, the combination of commercial and cargo services the MKO International Airport will offer to the entire region will turn Osun State to a commercial hub.

He said, “The governor has always been thinking out of the box, you can’t talk about commerce and economy without necessary transport infrastructures. We have a lot of things to our advantage regarding the prospects of MKO Abiola International Airport. Osun is centrally located, sharing boundaries with about five states.

“We also have energy advantage because we have electricity distribution centre in Osogbo. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola discovered that we have to harness the advantages we have, hence the establishment of the MKO Abiola Airport so that people can fly down and explore the socio-economic potentials of Osun.

“It is going to be a combination of both commercial and cargo airport. The airport would be completed before Aregbesola leaves office in 2018. There are competent persons in the State Ministry of Works, who would collaborate with your company on the project.”

The Technical Director of Biray Group, Mr. Salih Kebelek, assured that the construction firm would move to the site very soon to commence work.

He said the company possessed the required technical expertise and equipment to complete the airport in good time.

Kebelek said, “We came to Nigeria in 2002, we have investments in Nigeria and we are a force to be reckoned with in the construction industry because of our exploits in the successful handling of projects across the country.”