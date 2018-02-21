The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has commenced investigation into the accident involving an airline operated by Dana Airline; this is even as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has heightened safety oversight over the operator.

This is in in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation Annex 13.

‎Spokesperson of the Ministry of State, Aviation James Odaudu, in a statement, said efforts are in place to continuously enhance Safety and Security in our industry in accordance with the reformation agenda of President Mohammed Buhari’s administration for the aviation sector.

Recall that an aircraft operated by Dana Airlines with the following details; 5N-SRI, Flight Number: 0348, Type: MD 83, Souls: 54 including 05 crew landed at the Port Harcourt Runway 21 and overran the Runway at 1751 UTC on February 20, 2018 at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

All onboard were evacuated safely with no reported casualties. Preliminary investigation showed that the heavy rain at the airport might have contributed to the accident.

The aircraft was said to have substantial damages with damage to ground navigation equipment. The Airport was briefly closed for safety reasons and reopened after proper assessment on Wednesday morning.