Anti-drug authorities said Tuesday they have arrested a man for trafficking 2.1kg of cocaine wrapped in 55 condoms.

Drug Enforcement Commission spokesperson, Theresa Katongo, said the 27-year-old Bolivian was arrested at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, Zambian capital.

Katongo said the drugs were found wrapped up in condoms and concealed in 55 bottles of roll-on.

She said the Bolivian national was intercepted at the airport upon arrival from Rio de Janeiro via Angola aboard an Angolan Airlines flight.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.