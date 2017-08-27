The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has concluded plans to review the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed with Nigerian Ship Owners Association, NISA, in order to partner fully with the association in growing maritime potentials in Nigeria.

The Director General of the agency, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, disclosed this, stressing that NISA shares in the vision of NIMASA, in repositioning the maritime sector for greater efficiency and productivity.

“There is need for continuous partnership so that ship owners as professionals can give their professional expertise in assisting NIMASA realise its full mandate. We will look at the MoU we signed with NISA many years ago and review it. We are pushing it back to NISA as a task and we believe that they will bring very useful suggestions on the way forward.

NISA is made up of knowledgeable experts whose wealth of experience will be needed in helping the agency realise its mandates as regards the implementation of Cabotage Act, 2003 through the New Cabotage Compliance Strategy (NCCS).

The agency will give necessary support to the association and will continue to engage in fruitful collaborative meetings, geared towards realising a virile maritime industry. Aside from Cabotage implementation, NIMASA will look at areas of exclusivity for Nigerian ship owners such as lighterage, and the agency is poised to put mechanisms in place to ensure that it works”, he said.