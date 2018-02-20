A Nigeria businesswoman, Tolulope Ogundokun, has sued Turkish Airlines before the Federal High Court, Lagos, for delayed boarding and assault during her trip from Istanbul, Turkey, to Heathrow, London.

Ogundokun, who resides in Lagos, told the Federal High Court through her counsel, Mr. Mike Igbokwe (SAN), how she was battered and physically abused by a staff of Turkish Airlines at Ataturk International Airport, Turkey, for asking why she had SBY (standby) on her boarding pass instead of a seat number.

The case was adjourned till March 9 for ruling.

In an affidavit, she stated that she bought a confirmed return ticket from Turkish Airline through its agent in Lagos, Nigeria, and she departed Lagos on the airline’s aircraft to London, with a business stop-over in Istanbul, Turkey.

After her two days business stop-over, she went to Ataturk Internatio-nal Airport, Istanbul, to board a flight to Heathrow Airport, London.

On getting to the check-in Line C counter, she was handed a boarding pass with the letters SBY and told her flight was overbooked.

She added: “I insisted on seeing the manager, Tartan Selim, for more explanation. Mr. Tartan told me to go and check their website, that a confirmed ticket did not guarantee a seat on the aircraft.

“He then became aggressive, saying he does not have time for me. He even threatened that if I persisted, he would prevent me from travelling on the aircraft or take my bags out of the aircraft if I succeeded in getting a seat.”

Ogundokun said as she walked towards the airlines’ customer service, making a video recording with her mobile phone to show the airlines’ customer representative, Tartan went wild and started hitting her repeatedly.

She said: “I reported to policemen, who washed their hands off the matter after Tartan spoke his language with them.

“They asked me to delete it, but after watching it, they advised me to go to the airlines’ management.”