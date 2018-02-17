File Photo

An Air Peace flight was prevented from landing Saturday as cows strayed into the runway of the Akure airport in Ondo state.

The airplane, which travelled from Lagos for Akure, was delayed for several minutes, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said.

FAAN said normalcy has since been restored at the airport as officers of the aviation security department quickly dispersed the cows from the runway.

It said the aircraft had since been cleared for landing after it was delayed for several minutes.

FAAN apologised to Air Peace Airlines and passengers for the incident.

“The Authority will like to assure travellers and the general public that efforts are already ongoing to close the gap that aided this incident,” it said.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

AD: Harmful reason why you can't get an erection and why you release too quick [click here for info]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR