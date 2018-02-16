Seventeen ships laden with petrol are expected to sail into Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports from Friday to March 24, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said.

The NPA disclosed this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, made available to newsmen in Lagos on Friday.

It said additional 31 ships would sail in with other commodities.

The document explained that the 31 ships contained buck wheat, bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, steel products, chemical bags, frozen fish, bulk sugar, diesel, petrol and container laden with goods

It said that three ships had arrived at the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, buck wheat and diesel.