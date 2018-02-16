The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, on Thursday said it has deployed 10 additional hilux patrol vehicles to the Lagos airport.

The decision, FAAN said in a statement, was put in place in a bid to improve the level of security surveillance on the airside of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

According to FAAN’s spokesperson, Henrietta Yakubu, the deployment of the vehicles is one of the measures being adopted by the authority to enhance operational efficiency.

The move, she said, will also boost security procedures at the airport.

“The Authority will like to assure airport users and the general public that we will continue to upgrade our facilities, processes and procedures, in consonance with our core values of security, safety and comfort,” the statement said.

There have been cases of alleged theft and hoodlums attacking aeroplanes at the airport in recent time.

In December, pop artistes, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid’s luggage were tampered with when their aircraft was reportedly attacked by suspected hoodlums.