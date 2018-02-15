Delta Air Thursday commenced the airlift of some of the uninjured passengers who were aboard the Delta flight 55 from Lagos, to Atlanta that one of the engines caught fire after take off and had to make emergency landing at Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

This is just as the Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB, Engineer Akin Olateru, said the agency has taken possession of the aircraft and sterilized the site to avoid tampering and carry out a safety investigation on the aircraft.

The Nigeria accident investigator will investigate the cause of the fire with its America counterpart since the plane is registered in America.

Delta Air in a statement said it has provided an aircraft to airlift the passengers and will also bring another aircraft to airlift the more to the United States today.

“As at some minutes to 3pm Nigerian Time, yesterday, Wednesday 14th February 2018, Delta Air Lines can confirm that a Delta aircraft arrived Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to airlift Nigerian passengers to the United States tonight.”

“The airline can also confirm that in the early hours of Thursday, 15th February 2018, another Delta Air Lines aircraft will arrive Lagos Airport to airlift more Nigerians to the US same day”.

On the investigation and taken possession of the aircraft, AIB Commissioner, Akin Olateru, said, “When you have this kind of thing, we take possession of the aircraft and nobody goes near it. The aircraft is under safety investigation. That is what is required by law but until they make a formal report, then we are expecting them. I was made to understand they have appointed two investigators to work with us and they should be arriving this afternoon, I was made to understand. US NTSB notified us that Delta has appointed two investigators to join us and NTSB is nominating one person. Their representative too will be joining to assist us on this investigation.”

Recall Delta Air acknowledged five of its passengers sustained non-critical injuries as a result of the evacuation stating that its teams have provided overnight hotel accommodations to customers and will rebook customers on an alternate Delta aircraft Wednesday afternoon.

“The safety of Delta’s customers and crew members is always our top priority”, the airline said.