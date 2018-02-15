The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says five ships laden with various products are waiting to berth at Lagos ports.

The authority said this in its daily “Shipping Position” made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

It said that one of the vessels was carrying petrol, while two other ships would berth with bulk fertiliser, empty container and diesel.

The NPA said that 41 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods were expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports between Feb. 14 and Feb. 26.

“The expected ships are carrying buckwheat, containers, general cargoes, base oil, container, bulk sugar, chemical bag, empty container, frozen fish, ethanol, diesel and petrol,’’ it said.