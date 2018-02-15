The Federal Executive Council has approved an upward review of the cost for the completion of work on the shoreline protection truck and trailer park at the Tincan Island Container Terminal, Lagos.

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this while briefing Journalists on the outcome of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The Ministry of Power, Works and Housing presented one memorandum today, which sought the augmentation of the price due to the need for reviewed increased scope of work especially shoreline protection of the Tin can Island trailer and truck park which is almost finished its an ongoing project and we sought Council’s approval for the augmentation of the price form N8.6 billion to N9.5 billion which was an augmentation of N892.1 million, which was approved and we expect that that park will now be completed this year,” he said.

Fashola said completing the work will help facilitate movement within the Apapa axis of Lagos, which has suffered a lot of gridlock recently.