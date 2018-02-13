Dr Aminu Gusau, Director of Administration and Human Resources, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has identified vibrant and efficient rail system as a path to maximum economic growth and development.

He made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after monitoring the ongoing training of newly recruited workers at NRC Training School, Zaria, Kaduna State.

Gusau said: “It is inarguably clear that you cannot achieve maximum economic development in any country without understanding and realise the importance of a vibrant and efficient rail system.

“This is what the present administration understands and that’s why the minister and the federal government are working hard to transform the sector.

“And to be very honest with you, in my capacity as the Director of Administration and Human Resources, what is happening in the rail sector can neither be quantified nor can it be over-emphasised.

“The federal government is actually doing a lot to realise the dream, I must, therefore, appreciate the Minister of Transport, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, for his active role in that direction,” he said.

He said what is currently happening in the rail sector today is a revolution in the entire system, adding that that was why they want to make sure that newly recruited workers were not sent out with the empty brain.

“You can only do something you understand, you can’t do something you don’t know and that’s why we are giving them the best training you can think of.

“This will enable them to become better professionals to be able to achieve that quest for the federal government towards realising a vibrant and efficient rail system in Nigeria,” Gusau said.

On standard gauge rail system, the director said the project was going on very fast, assuring that very soon Itakpe-Warri would take-off by June/July.

“This is basically what the minister has been working very well for, we already have Abuja-Kaduna functioning and government is working on Kano-Kaduna.

“Very soon, Itkpe-Warri will start working and by the first quarter of next year, Lagos-Ibadan will be operational by the grace of Almighty Allah.

“Government is planning to make sure that there is solid connectivity between all major cities in the country and this is just the beginning.

“There is no doubt, the revolution had started in the rail sector and the way it is going, we are really hopeful that by God’s grace we will really achieve the objective,” he said.