The Emir of Kano, His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has commended Air Peace for extending its domestic flight operations to the state.

Sanusi made the commendation on Monday, after the airline’s inaugural flight from Lagos to Kano landed at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport at 8.26am.

The Emir, who was represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Sambo, the Jakanda Hausa (Hausa Ambassador), said the presence of Air Peace in the ancient centre of commerce was a welcome development.

“Today is a historic day. The people of Kano are very happy because this airline has started operating from Lagos to Kano and Abuja to Kano.

“Kano is the economic centre of the whole northern region, and aviation is very key to attracting investment.

“So, it will boost the economy of Kano State because our people now have more options in terms of air travel, and increase competition among the airlines,” he said.

Sanusi charged Air Peace to sustain its policy of on-time departure and expressed optimism that the airline’s services would be patronised by the people.

Also, the Regional Manager, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Alhaji Mohammed Bello, said the airport authorities would give the airline the support needed for a seamless operation in Kano.

Bello advised the airline to make its fares affordable to encourage more patronage.

On his part, the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, said the airline was determined to increase connectivity within and outside Nigeria to ease the burden on travellers.

“The launch of our Kano flight operations is a very significant milestone in our vision to unite our dear country, Nigeria through air travel and lift the nation’s economy through trade facilitation and massive job creation.

“Today’s historic event accords with our strategy to expand our operations in the North of Nigeria and connect other unserved or underserved cities of the nation.

“Kano has long been recognised as the economic capital of the North of Nigeria.

“We are, therefore, hopeful that the extension of our flight services to the state will positively impact on the economy of the region,” he said.

Onyema, who was represented by Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah, said the inauguration of the Kano service would be followed with the commencement of its flight operations to Yola, Adamawa State on Feb. 15, and Freetown, Banjul and Dakar on Feb. 19.

According to him, the airline has in the last one year expanded its capacity to serve the flying public with the increase of its fleet to a size of 24 aircraft.

“There is no doubt that we are now more positioned to transform air travel experience in Nigeria, the West Coast of Africa and beyond.

“We are reputed for our on-time performance and uncompromising stand on matters of safety.

“We promise to leverage the experience of our skilled staff and excellent business model to end the era of endless delays on the Lagos-Kano-Lagos and Kano-Abuja-Kano routes.

“We solicit your patronage and support as we operate twice daily from Lagos to Kano and back, once from Kano to Abuja and back and strive to deliver a whole new experience on the Kano route.

“We are determined to forge a mutually beneficial relationship with the good people and residents of Kano and its neighbouring states,” he said.