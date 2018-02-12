The management of Arik Air says it will reduce fare of tickets for any domestic flights booked at least seven days before departure.

In a statement, the airline said customers can now purchase one-way ticket for N16,000 on its website.

“The super saver fare is aimed at enabling more Nigerians experience air travel and reduce the stress of traveling by road especially at night. It will also enrich family and friends visitation, while giving opportunities for small businesses to take advantage of the massive savings to enhance their businesses in the new year,” the statement read.

Roy Ilegbodu, the airline’s chief executive officer, said the airline promises to make something great available to customers.

“We are constantly evolving ways of adding value to our services to be more customer friendly and responsive to the yearnings of the traveling public,” Ilegbodu said.

“Air travel should not be an exclusive preserve and that is the reason for this low fare of N16,000 aimed at making air travel more affordable.

“Our promise this year is that there will be something great and of interest for every customer of the airline.”

In the statement, Arik Air said it hopes to encourage those who have never flown by air to experience it for the first time with the price reduction.