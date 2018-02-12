Four days after reports accused Menzies Aviation of carrying out illegal ground handling operations at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, the company said it had suspended ground handling work at the Lagos and Abuja Airports.

Menzies was last week accused of carrying out the ground handling operations with its partners, Precision Aviation Handling Company Limited (PAHCOL) and Aviation Handling Services (AHS) International.

Sam Oluwole, Director AHS, said the company would suspend ground handling work at the airports until it regularised its documentation with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Oluwole also debunked claims of illegal operations, citing the misunderstanding of the agreement it had with Menzies by its competitors who, he said, were jittery over the innovation it was bringing to aviation ground handling services in Nigeria.

Oluwole stated that problem started when competitors saw Menzies logo, they petitioned the aviation regulatory body that Menzies had come to do ground handling in the country.