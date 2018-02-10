Former Aviation Minister, Senator Stella Oduah, has said that the achievement of the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan in the aviation sector is unprecedented and unbeatable.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the lawmaker also declared that all contracts awarded by ministry of aviation within the period were in full compliance with due process.

She challenged critics of the Jonathan administration, particularly in the aviation sector, to just do a spreadsheet to show how aviation was before, during and after the administration and how aviation is today, adding that the honest thing would be to score the regime more than 120 per cent.

Oduah, who dismissed reports that the sum of N3.9 billion airport renovation fund was diverted during her tenure stated that those behind the report had some political scores to settle particularly as election year drew closer.

“As the minister of aviation, I committed myself to the service of my country to the very best of my ability and as it is widely acknowledged, my record and performance as the minister of aviation remain laudable and unbeatable.

“What we did in aviation was so far reaching that it had never been done before; it was so unprecedented.”

According to the lawmaker, the jonathan administration also reversed the trend of frequent plane crashes and other tragedies that used to bedevil the aviation sector.

“If you remember how just Abuja airport used to be; one used to literally find it impossible to use the rest rooms there. To get into the lounge where people sit was impossible; most motor parks were better than what we had at the airport whether it is Lagos, Abuja, Sokoto.

“We took them on and efficiently and in a very timely manner changed every single one of them: and we did not just change that we changed the safety of the Nigerian airspace.

“Before, we were having accidents literally every six months but we made sure that the safety of Nigerian passengers was prioritised to ensure that the landing gears, the flight gadgets, every single thing that will make Nigerian airspace what it is today, recognised by ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation); it had never been done before.”

Meanwhile, Oduah has launched a foundation in honour of her late son, Omabuwa Maxwell Oduah.

The foundation, which has been operational for over one year, was officially launched in Abuja as part of activities to commemorate the anniversary of the late Buwa, as he was fondly called.

Recall that Maxwell Oduah died in Abuja on august 26, 2016 after a brief illness. The launch, which was graced by the president of the senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, had many lawmakers, government officials and businessmen in attendance.