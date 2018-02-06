The Management of Nigerian Ports Authority has declared the sum of N299.56bn as generated revenue for 2017 fiscal year.

According to a statement by Abdullahi Goje, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, the 2017 revenues exceeded the 2016 figure of N162.20bn by 84.65 percent and are the highest generated by the Authority in the past five years.

In 2013, the NPA generated the sum of N154.50bn. This increased to N159.30bn and N180.50bn in 2014 and 2015 respectively. The Authority’s revenue however dropped to N162.20bn in 2016.

“The 2017 figure declared by the Authority is made up of revenues from “traffic,”` “harbours,” “administrative” and “others” sources in the sum of N136.04bn, N66.80bn, N86.06bn and N10.75bn respectively,” Goje stated.