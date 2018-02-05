Twenty-nine ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from Feb. 5 to Feb. 24.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

NAN reports that six of the expected 29 ships would sail in with petrol.

NPA said that other ships contained buck fertiliser, bulk sugar, empty containers, aviation fuel, bulk gypsum and containers laden with goods.

The document indicated that five ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser and petrol.