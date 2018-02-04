Arik Air has introduced Garden City Express service, which will take passengers from Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, to the Nigeria Air Force (NAF), Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

In a statement on Sunday, the airline said operations on this route will begin on February 12.

Port Harcourt International airport is located in Omagwa. Passengers usually spend at least time to connect the main part of Port Harcourt from the airport.

But under the new arrangement, Arik passengers would not go through stress and incur extra cost on transportation.

Commenting on the Garden City Express, Roy Ilegbodu, chief executive officer, Arik Air, assured passengers of getting “premium customer service”.

“We are delighted to offer this premium service to our customers who are time conscious and desire to cut the long drive from Omagwa to Port Harcourt City,” he said.

“This service will offer a great travel experience with our dedicated terminal at NAF Base Port Harcourt and efficient flight crew.”

This is Arik Air’s first and only scheduled flight departing and arriving in MMA2 Lagos.

The Garden City Express is an addition to Arik Air’s three daily flights from Lagos to Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa.