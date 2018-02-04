Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, on Sunday said the Corporation would be holding a retreat to set agenda for 2018.

Okhiria told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that the retreat would hold in February in Agbor, Delta State.

He said the idea behind the two-day retreat was to assess the achievements, look at the challenges and proffer a way forward for the organisation.

He said: “We are planning to have the NRC retreat at the end of February; that is where we will set the agenda for the year; we will review what we have done in the previous years.

“What was the output; did we move forward or move backward? We now set another target for the coming days, which will be held at Railway Village in Agbor.

“We will hold it in February because after this month, it will be too late to start setting target, so it will definitely take place.”

Okhiria said that the retreat would have been held earlier in January but the organisation was trying to improve on the Abuja-Kaduna rail service and to make sure that Lagos-Ibadan was also developed.

He said work was ongoing at the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri standard gauge rail lines, adding that a Chinese company was presently on site with Julius Berger working on the bridges.

He said the Railway Village in Agbor was chosen as the venue as a way of preserving the money that would have been spent on hotel.

According to him, such money can be used to renovate houses in the estate inside the Railway Village to enable staff to begin to live there.