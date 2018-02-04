Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has assured that the Asaba International Airport will be functional in the next four months.

Governor Okowa made the disclosure weekend at Kwale during a meeting of members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta North Senatorial District.

According to the Governor, his administration is committed to delivering dividends of democracy to Deltans, noting that the Asaba International Airport is very important to the socio-economic development of Delta State and neighboring states.

“I want to tell you that the contract for the construction of the Asaba Airport project has been awarded to Setraco. Setraco is a reputable company and in the last one week a lot of construction work has been witnessed in the airport.

“The company have a mandate of four months to deliver the project. The amount that Setraco quoted for them to deliver the job was lesser than the amount the contract was awarded the former contractor.”

The Governor who scored his administration high in project delivery, disclosed that his administration has mapped out a holistic programme to tackle flood in Asaba and Okpanam stating that while work has commenced in the construction of storm drains to check flood at the Direct Labour, Jesus Saves Roads.

He said the contract has also been awarded for the construction of drains to check flooding of the Delta broadcasting Service, Mariam Babangida Way and Junior Staff quarters areas of the state capital while the contract to check flood water on Okpanam road will soon be awarded.

The governor also noted that the construction of a multi-billion Naira secretariat complex would check accommodation problems of Ministries, Department and Agencies.

While thanking Deltans for their continual support, he congratulated members of the PDP for the success recorded by the party in the January 6 local government elections and called for a more united PDP where there will be mutual respect and understanding.

One of those who spoke at the meeting is the PDP Chairman in Delta North Senatorial District, Chief Moses Iduh, who commended Governor Okowa’s administration for providing good governance, which has given a boost to the fortunes of the party in the state.