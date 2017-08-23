The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has approved the appointment, promotion and redeployment of top management staff of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, made the disclosure, in a statement.

Akinkuotu explained that the appointments were aimed at ensuring increased efficiency and effectiveness in the agency.

Akinkuotu said Mr Farouk Umar had been confirmed as substantive Director, Safety Electronics and Engineering Service.

Also, Mr Gabriel Akpen was promoted from the rank of General Manager, Search and Rescue/Civil Military Coordination, to Director of Operations.

“The Directorates of Human Resources and Administration have equally been merged with former General Manager, Customer Services/Servicom, Mr Maira Bashir, taking over as Director of Human Resources and Administration.

“In the same vein, Mr Umoh Aniefiok, formerly of the Finance and Accounts Department at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been redeployed to NAMA as Director of Finance and Accounts,’’ Akinkuotu said.

Mr Khalid Emele will head the Public Affairs Department of the agency as General Manager.

Akinkuotu added that three new Deputy General Managers (DGMs) had been appointed to head some strategic units in the agency.

They are Ms Kaosarat Fawehinmi, DGM, Project Management Office; Mr Bajie F. Abang, DGM, Security Unit; and Obioma Solomon, DGM, Industrial Relations and Discipline.

Akinkuotu thanked all staff of the agency for their continued support and urged those promoted to ensure service excellence and efficiency within the system.