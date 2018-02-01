Three ships laden with petrol are waiting to berth at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

The NPA said three other ships carrying bulk fertiliser and lubrication oil had already arrived at the ports waiting to berth.

It said 34 other ships will sail into the country with various commodities as from Feb. 1 to Feb. 24.

The 34 ships contain buck wheat, gas, fertiliser, aviation fuel, steel products, rig, general cargo, Low Pure Fuel Oil (LPFO) and empty containers.

They also contain frozen fish, bulk sugar, diesel, petrol and container-laden goods.