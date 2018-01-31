Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson says the first airplane will land at the state’s international airport by June 2018.

According to a statement signed by Francis Otta, his spokesman, the governor made this statement while at the state’s monthly ‘Night of Praise’.

He said his government had already set aside funds for the completion of the airport with a 3.5km runway.

Dickson said the airport project which is the brainchild of his administration has now been scheduled for completion by the second quarter of this year as the “earlier date for completion (2019) is too late”.

“There is still work to be done, there are still more roads to be built, we have to take the Sagbama Road to Ekeremor,” he said.

“Chief Olusegun Obasanjo will be visiting in the next two weeks to unveil our medical investments to the world.

“In a recession, we built a brand new university from nothing, you have the best health facilities. We have some of the best facilities in the world. We have the best health insurance system now in the country. The health insurance scheme is covering over 250,000 people.”

He expressed hope that the Chinese $6 billion investment in the Brass Fertilizer project will boost the economy of the state.