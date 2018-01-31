The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 27 ships are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from Jan. 31 to Feb. 24.

NPA in its publication, `Shipping Position’, on Wednesday in Lagos, said eight of the ships would sail in with petroleum products.

It said the other ships contain buckwheat, frozen fish, bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar, empty containers and other containers laden with goods.

The authority said that six other ships laden with bulk fertiliser, soya bean, general cargo fuel and lubrication oil had arrived the ports, waiting to berth.