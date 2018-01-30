The Executive Secretary, the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Mr. Hassan Bello, has called for sound, clearer and coherent adjudication of disputes in the maritime sector as key to attracting and sustaining investments to Nigeria.

Bello stated this in Abuja during a courtesy call by the organising Committee, International Maritime Seminar for Judges, (where he is a member) on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The NSC CEO also noted that the judges’ sound judgments on maritime cases is instilling confidence into foreign investors.

“So many things are happening in Nigeria. The diversification of the economy is happening and a lot if investments coming into the country.

“If international investors see a coherent judiciary, they will come and invest here. But for some time now, the judgments on the maritime disputes by the judiciary have received international acceptance and commendation and I think it’s as result of this seminars that we have held over the years” he noted.

The committee visited the CJN to brief him on the seminar coming up in July 2018 even as they solicited his support for the seminar that is fashioned to build capacity for the judges in dealing with maritime disputes.

The committee also visited the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa and the Administrator, Nigerian Judiciary Institute (NJI), Justice Rosaline Patricia Irorefe Bozimo, and prayed for their support as well.

The CJN, Justice Onnoghen said during the event that Nigeria is the real economy of Africa and we can’t run away from that fact. He thus said, he will support the seminar because it will not only add value to the judiciary but to the economy as well.

The chairman of the planning committee, Justice Abdul Kafarati, the acting Chief Judge, Federal High Court told the Justices that the seminar series has helped in no small measure over the years to expand and update the knowledge of judicial officers and maritime practitioners in this special area of the law that has to do with adjudication on maritime matters.

“The seminar is also contributing greatly in the unification of judicial interpretation of maritime law within the West and Central African sub-region thus enhancing facilitation of international trade” he noted.

He also indicated that the seminar has contributed in influencing far reaching policy decisions of the government in the shipping and transport industry and has led to the domestication of some maritime conventions like the Hamburg Rules and the enactment of Merchant Shipping Act.