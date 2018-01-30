The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has given Intels Nigeria limited (Intels) a two-week ultimatum to remit an outstanding $48 million that ought to have been paid into the maritime agency’s treasury single account (TSA) in 2017.

Speaking during an interview with CNBC Africa, Hadiza Usman, managing director of the agency, said Intels’ notice of termination will stand if the company failed to settle its debt.

“I am giving Intels a possible two-week window to provide the payment. Two weeks from this week- following which the notice of termination will not be withdrawn,” he said.

“And just to also add that all procedures have been done. All manner of communication has been made to Intels to remit those monies.”