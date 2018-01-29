Volkswagen has ordered an immediate inquiry into allegations German carmakers ordered scientific tests in which monkeys and humans were exposed to diesel fumes.

The New York Times had reported on Friday that research aimed at defending the fuel’s impact on the environment was ordered and carried out in 2014.

It was led, the paper claimed, by the now defunct European Research Group on Environment and Health in the Transport Sector, also known as EUGT, which was funded by VW, Daimler and BMW.

It is not clear whether top bosses at any of the companies were aware of such testing. All three have reacted with horror.

VW is no stranger to controversy over the fuel – with the so-called dieselgate scandal gripping the carmaker and wider industry in 2015 when it admitted fitting software designed to cheat emissions testing by producing lower readings in lab conditions.

The bill has topped $30bn – with the majority of that sum originating from fines and compensation in America.