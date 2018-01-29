The Board of Med-View Airline Plc has approved the appointment of Mr. Edmund Abayomi Jones and Mrs. Odigboh Terry Uzoh as non-executive directors.

Jones, according to a statement, joined Lufthansa German Airlines in 1974 as a Management Trainee.

He was the first Nigerian to be appointed deputy general manager, West Africa.

According to the statement, Jones’s sterling attributes and excellence performance led to his appointment as the managing director and chief executive officer of Nigeria Airways.

He led a regime of change at Nigeria Airways, which led to a tremendous reduction of various debts owed the airline.

Jones holds a Master in Business Administration.

He is also a fellow of the Institute of Directors (IoDs).

Uzoh on the otherhand, joined Uzoyibo Odigboh & Co in 2003, and holds LLB (Hons.) from Lagos State University and BL from Nigerian Law School.

According to the statement, she is an accomplished professional with vast experience in the public and private sector.

Uzoh has been appointed on the board of various companies where she has added positively to their growth and development.

She is a member of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NISALS), Continuing Legal Education (CLE) and Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).