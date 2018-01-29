Thirty three ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from Jan. 29 to Feb. 19.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

It explained that seven of the expected 33 ships would sail in with petrol.

NPA said that 26 other ships contain buck wheat, frozen fish, soya beans, rig, bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar, empty containers, diesel and containers laden with goods.

The document indicated that six ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, containers, lubrication oil and petrol.