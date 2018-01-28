Determined to reduce the incessant carnage on the ever busy Ore expressway, in Odigbo local government area of Ondo state, the state government has established a standard transit park in the cosmopolitan town to reduce road accident in the area.

The park, which has the capacity to accommodate over 200 trailers was constructed by the state government for trailer drivers who are in the habit of parking along the highway.

The Special Adviser to the state governor on Transportation, Hon Tobi Ogunleye, who disclosed this to newsmen, said the establishment of the park became imperative to guide against indiscriminate parking of trucks and luxurious buses in the ever busy road.

Ogunleye said with the establishment of the park, it will henceforth become a traffic offense for drivers to park their vehicles indiscriminately in Ore.

He said as part of the effort to ensure compliance with the new rules, the state government has assigned a magistrate court to try offenders.

According to him, the new park would accommodate over 200 trucks while he said all arrangements had been concluded to partners with other investors.

Highlighting facilities that would be built in the park, the special adviser said it would include a motel and a Divisional Police station for the security of the vehicles.

Ogunleye added that luxurious and truck drivers plying the road should avail themselves of the new order.

He said, ”We want to enforce a decent parking arrangement of luxurious and trucks in Ore Sunshine city transit park.”

”We want to keep out roads clean of debris. No more garbage of trucks along Lagos, Benin/ Ore expressway.”

”Owners of abandoned trucks should ensure their removal to allow free flow of movement.”

”Henceforth there would be more indiscriminate parking in Ore by truck and luxurious drivers for the safety of the users of the road.”

”We want to put an end to all this lawlessness on our roads and the present administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is ready to ensure that lives are secured on our roads.”

On the free school shuttle buses across the state, he denied that the present administration was planning to scrap it, saying the state would only continue to make the service free of charge.

He said about 90 buses convey primary and secondary School students to their various schools across the state free of charge in the morning and afternoon

He noted that government would start branding the buses for members of the public to place a reasonable advertisement.