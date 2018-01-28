The Spokesperson of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, on Saturday debunked the report of the alleged crash of an aircraft belonging to Dana Air at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Yakubu, while reacting to the report, said that the said airline though, “brushed her wing on the jet blast barrier, but, it wasn’t a bad issue and the said aircraft has since left the airport.”

She explained when she was contacted as regards to the incident, she told the reporter that there was no such incident as crash but a minor incident.

According to her, “When the reporter contacted me, I quickly put a call across to our Abuja office, and our officers on ground told me that there was no such incident as crash.”

She stated further that, the only incident that happened at the airport was the aircraft had landing gear issue that necessitated for the closing of the runway of NAIA for about thirty minutes.

Henrietta further stated that the pilot indeed confirmed that it was his fault and that the said aircraft has long left the airport.