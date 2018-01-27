Med-View Airline has accused the Gatwick Authority in London and its ground handling agent in the European country of sabotaging its flight into and outside the country.

The airline in a statement by Isiaq Na-Allah, Executive Director, Business Development and Commercial, Med-View alleged that some international forces especially in Europe wanted it to fail at all cost.

The airline hinted that it already positioned its aircraft to travel in and out of London and Lagos yesterday, only to be informed by its ground handling agent that it would not be providing services to its flight.

He said that after the departure of its flight from Lagos to London on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, the handling agent informed the management in London that it would not be providing services to its aircraft for no reason.

According to Na-Allah, the airline immediately sought intervention of the Gatwick Authority, which was expected to be an unbiased empire, but purportedly joined handling agent in sabotaging its operations.

The statement also said that the efforts of the management to get an alternative handling agent to avoid an embarrassment to its operations also proved abortive.

The statement added: “Our passengers who were scheduled to come to Lagos on this service were therefore denied boarding and we had to provide accommodations and logistics for them with the hope that we will clear the issue the next day and then operate the service.

“Our European partner, EAA came and intervened, but this also proved abortive. This we view strongly as unethical and draw a suspicious motive. In order to avoid more embarrassing situations we protected these passengers on other alternative carriers to Lagos. We strongly regret this situation.

“As it became evident that our airplane will not be allowed to come and position to Lagos for our next rotation to London, we had no choice other than to cancel our London service today, Friday 26 Jan.

“This we effectively communicated to our passengers and protected them on other carriers. While some accepted the offer, some rejected insisting they want a particular carrier. We are presently working to resolve with these passengers.”