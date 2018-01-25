The Abuja-Kaduna standard gauge railway has commenced daily express service, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) unveiled the service on Thursday in Abuja.

Mrs Nafisa Bello, the Principle Public Relations Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the “express train are the first and last trip from Monday to Saturday at about 7a.m and 6p.m from Idu and 6.40a.m and 6p.m from Rigasa without stopping at other stations’’.

She said that based on the new additional coaches, the timing and performance has improved to satisfy passengers ‘ demand.

According to her, they run four round trips from Monday to Saturday from Idu station to Rigasa, with two round trips on Sunday’s.

“With the additional new coaches, we have started an express train service which is the first and last train of the day, 6a.m and 6p.m from Idu station, then 6.40a.m and 6p.m from Rigasa except on Sunday.

“We run four round trips from Monday to Saturday, from Idu station we have train for 7a.m, 9.50a.m, 2.20p.m and 6p.m. also from Rigasa we have 6.40a.m, 10.35a.m, 2p.m and 6p.m.

“On Sunday we have just two round trips which are 12.30p.m and 5p.m from Idu station then 1p.m and 4p.m from Rigasa.”

She said that the corporation was addressing problem of selling tickets without seats by in Kubwe station.