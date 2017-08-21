Twenty-six ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Aug. 21 to Sept. 2.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NPA said that the ships contained buck wheat, bulk fertiliser, crude palmolein, bulk corn, base oil, petrol and containers laden with goods.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 10 ships arrived the ports earlier, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, corn, base oil, bulk maize, palmolein and petrol.

NAN reports that 24 other ships are at the ports discharging buck wheat, bulk corn, bulk fertiliser, general cargo, bulk gas, truck, frozen fish, petrol, empty containers, soya beans and others.