Air Peace has set a new date for the launch of its flights from Lagos to Freetown in Sierra Leone, Banjul in The Gambia and Dakar in Senegal.

A statement by Mr. Chris Iwarah, spokesman of the airline said that the airline would now connect the three West Coast destinations on February 19, 2018.

Air Peace had fixed the launch of its flights to Freetown, Banjul and Dakar for December 15, 2017, but however, suspended at the last minute due to the industrial unrest by air traffic control (ATC) in Dakar.

Iwarah yesterday said that the routes were part of the second phase of the airline’s expansion project on the West Coast of Africa and would bring its network to a total of 14 destinations.

Air Peace made its first scheduled commercial flight out of Nigeria from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos into the Kotoka International Airport, Accra-Ghana on February 16, 2017.

The airline plans to operate flights to five other regional routes as well as six international destinations comprising Dubai, London, Guangzhou-China, Houston, Mumbai and South Africa soon.

Air Peace, which recently embarked on a project to increase its fleet size to 24 aircraft, said its Freetown, Banjul and Dakar routes would be serviced by its Boeing 737 aircraft to guarantee the comfort of its passengers.

The stamen said: “We are pleased that after the unfortunate suspension of the launch of our Freetown, Banjul and Dakar services fixed for December 15, 2017 due to the industrial action by air traffic control in Dakar, we can confirm that our inaugural flights to the three destinations will now take place on February 19, 2018.

“The new routes constitute the second phase of the expansion of our network on the West Coast of Africa. This is an exciting step in fulfilling our promise to unlock the economies of the region, offer air travellers on business and leisure trips seamless connectivity as well as create jobs for the people when we launched our first flight out of Nigeria into Accra, Ghana on February 16, 2017.”

He added that the launch would bring destinations on its regional route map to four, stressing that its West Coast expansion project was still unveiling.