Two ships laden with petrol are expected to sail into Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, made available to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to the document, 36 other ships will sail in with various commodities from Jan. 22 to Feb. 12.

The document explained that the 36 ships contained buck wheat, gas, fertiliser, aviation fuel, steel products, rig, general cargo, empty containers, frozen fish, bulk sugar, diesel, petrol and container-laden goods.

NPA said that three ships had already arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel and petrol.