Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, is set to spread its wings to three more West African countries, with inaugural flights from Lagos to Freetown in Sierra Leone, Banjul in The Gambia and Dakar, Senegal on Feb 19.

The airline, in a statement signed by its Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah, on Tuesday in Lagos, said the new routes constitute the second phase of the expansion of its network on the West Coast of Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the airline had earlier fixed Dec. 15, 2017 for its inaugural flights to the three countries.

This was, however, suspended at the last minute due to the industrial unrest by air traffic control (ATC) in Dakar.

Iwarah said the airline had to wait until the issue was resolved before making announcement for the new date.

He said: “We can confirm that our inaugural flights to the three destinations will now take place on Feb. 19.

“The new routes constitute the second phase of the expansion of our network on the West Coast of Africa.

“This is an exciting step in fulfilling our promise to unlock the economy of the region, offer air travellers seamless connectivity on business and leisure trips, as well as create jobs for the people.

Iwarah said the routes would bring the airline’s network to a total of 14 destinations.

“Air Peace made its first scheduled commercial flight out of Nigeria from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos into the Kotoka International Airport, Accra-Ghana on Feb. 16, 2017.

“The airline plans to operate flights to five other regional routes as well as six international destinations comprising Dubai, London, Guangzhou-China, Houston, Mumbai and South Africa soon,” he said.

According to him, the airline, which recently embarked on a project to increase its fleet size to 24 aircraft, will deploy a Boeing 737 aircraft on its Freetown, Banjul and Dakar routes.