Thirty-six ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos from Jan. 22 to Feb.13.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its “Shipping Position’’ made available on Monday in Lagos.

NPA said that the ships contained buck wheat, frozen fish, bulk gas, rig, steel product, bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel, bulk sugar, diesel, general cargo, empty container, petrol and containers laden with goods.

Six ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, lubrication oil and petrol.