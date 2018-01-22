The repair of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, runway, has been completed, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said in Lagos on Monday.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Herrienta Yakubu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the runway was now open for full operations following its completion.

She said FAAN’s team of engineers led by the Managing Director, Saleh Dunoma, inspected the project and certified it as meeting the required standards.

Mrs. Yakubu apologised to travellers and other stakeholders for the inconveniences caused by the partial closure of the runway to pave way for its rehabilitation.

NAN reports that the first phase of the repairs was executed from December 14 to December 21, 2017 while the second phase started from December 27, 2017 to January 4.

During the period, the airport was open for operation only between 7.00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m. to enable the contractor to use the working hours to do the job to ensure a “stable and even surface” of the runway.

The project was, however, delayed for a few days before the runway was finally opened for full flight operations.