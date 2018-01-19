Thirty seven ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from Jan. 19 to Feb. 4.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

NPA said that the ships contained buck wheat, frozen fish, bulk gas, bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel, bulk sugar, diesel, general cargo, empty containers, petrol and containers laden with goods.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that six ships laden with bulk fertiliser, lubrication oil and petrol had arrived the ports and waiting to berth.